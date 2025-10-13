The Gold Coast Titans have been in “sell mode” this off-season, with incoming head coach Josh Hannay keen to rebuild the club from the ground up.

Despite this, the club have elevated rising young half Zane Harrison to their top 30 squad on a two-year deal following an impressive first full-time NRL season.

A Northern Rivers junior and product of the club's pathways, Harrison has been part of the Titans system since the age of 15.

He was ecstatic to be continuing his tenure with the Titans, crediting club veterans for helping his development thus far.

“I've learnt so much in my first full-time season here at the Titans and I'm looking forward to what's ahead,” Harrison said in a statement.

“Getting to train alongside guys like Kieran Foran, AJ Brimson and Jayden Campbell has been unreal.”

The promising playmaker said his ultimate goal is to make his NRL debut on the Gold Coast, while continuing to develop under new coach Josh Hannay.

The youngster helped Palm Beach Currumbin State High School capture both the Queensland and National Schoolboy Cup titles in 2024, also claiming the Peter Sterling Medal in the grand final.

That same year, he captained the Tweed Seagulls to Mal Meninga Cup success, represented NSW U19 Origin, and made his Hostplus Cup debut with 11 appearances for Tweed, earning praise for his maturity and game management.

Harrison's promotion reinforces the Titans' commitment to nurturing and retaining the next generation of homegrown talent.