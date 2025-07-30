Able to speak with rival teams in just over three months' time from November 1, Gold Coast Titans back-rower Beau Fermor is facing an uncertain future amid reports that he requested a release from the final 12 months of his deal.

Currently in the prime of his career, which saw the 26-year-old represent the Queensland Maroons earlier in the year, Fermor's future remains unknown as the Titans sit near the bottom of the ladder and are competing for the wooden spoon along with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

While Gold Coast officials told The Daily Telegraph that reports of him requesting a release are untrue, it is understood that Fermor has become increasingly frustrated due to the club's on-field success.

Off-contract at the end of the 2026 NRL season, the publication reports that he has been linked with a move to the Parramatta Eels.

However, officials at the Blue and Gold club have since stated to News Corp that they aren't interested in signing the State of Origin representative.

This comes after journalist Buzz Rothfield alluded on Monday evening that the club were in the market to sign a back-rower as they look to upgrade their starting lineup and have the funds to bring in a major star with the money freed by Dylan Brown's departure at the end of 2025.

"There's a bit of mail around and I don't know who the player is, but they are close to signing a very good edge forward," The Daily Telegraph's Buzz Rothfield said on NRL 360.

"I don't know who it is. I think they need a bit extra with Dylan Brown's money. They're still missing an X-factor to take pressure off Moses and take pressure off some of the younger boys in the side.

"I'm chasing the story. Not sure who it is, but they do have money to improve that side."