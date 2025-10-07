The Gold Coast Titans are cleaning house ahead of 2026, with incoming head coach Josh Hannay willing to sever ties where needed.\n\nFirst, it was Reagan Campbell-Gillard, who was released on Tuesday, and now, it's rugby convert Carter Gordon.\n\nAccording to The Sydney Morning Herald, both Gordon's management and Titans officials are keen to see the star outside back return to rugby, with discussions of an immediate release being considered.\n\nIt has been revealed that Gordon's desire is to return to rugby and play for the Queensland Reds, and he has been in talks with Hannay in recent weeks to make it happen.\n\n[caption id="attachment_227158" align="alignnone" width="2560"] LYON, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 24: Robert Leota, Samu Kerevi, Carter Gordon, Mark Nawaqanitawase of Australia line up during the National Anthems prior to the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between Wales and Australia at Parc Olympique on September 24, 2023 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Chris Hyde\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nHis hopes of returning to rugby stem from a less-than-preferable path to the NRL.\n\nGordon is eyeing a spot in the halves; however, reports indicate that the Titans prefer to use him as a centre.\n\nThe Wallabies, on the other hand, are likely interested in using him as a playmaker, a luring prospect for the previous rugby star.\n\nThe club has informed Gordon that the decision to place him in the outside backs is to help him learn the game better and would prefer not to throw him into the halves.\n\nWhile the Titans are working to secure a release for Gordon, they are reportedly in no rush to do so, and are more than happy to keep him in the Gold Coast for 2026.