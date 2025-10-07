The Gold Coast Titans have officially released nine-time Australian international and veteran forward Reagan Campbell-Gillard from the remainder of his contract as he prepares to link up with his fourth different team.

After only one season into a three-year contract with the Titans, Campbell-Gillard will depart the NRL for the first time since making his first-grade debut in 2015 with the Penrith Panthers.

As incoming Josh Hannay looks to rebuild the club's roster, which finished in second-last place on the ladder in 2025, the former NSW Blues representative has become the latest player to be given his marching orders.

Coming to the final stages of his playing career, he will now sign with the London Broncos on a reported two-year contract which will see him play under Jason Demetriou and be the face of the club which was recently bought by Darren Lockyer.

"The Titans can confirm Reagan Campbell-Gillard has been granted an early release to pursue other rugby league opportunities," a statement from the Titans read.

"The 32-year-old played all 24 games with Gold Coast in 2025 after joining from the Parramatta Eels.

"The Titans want to wish Reagan all the best in his future endeavours and thank him for his contribution during his time at the club."