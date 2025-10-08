The Gold Coast Titans have officially released nine-time Australian international and veteran forward Reagan Campbell-Gillard from the remainder of his contract as he prepares to link up with his fourth different team.

After only one season into a three-year contract with the Titans, Campbell-Gillard will depart the NRL for the first time since making his first-grade debut in 2015 with the Penrith Panthers.

As incoming Josh Hannay looks to rebuild the club's roster, which finished in second-last place on the ladder in 2025, the former NSW Blues representative has become the latest player to be given his marching orders.

Coming to the final stages of his playing career, he will now sign with the London Broncos on a one-year contract which will see him play under Jason Demetriou and be the face of the club which was recently bought by Darren Lockyer.

“London is an incredible city and the Broncos are a club with a proud history," he said.

"The chance to help build something special here, at such an important moment for the game in the UK, was too good to turn down.”