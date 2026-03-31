Gold Coast Titan forward Tukimihia Simpkins has been injured after suffering an MCL injury in the Hostplus Cup last weekend.

He took the field for the Ipswich Jets club based in Brisbane, where he only managed to get through 15 minutes before being taken off the field with a knee injury.

He is set to be facing a recovery period of six to eight weeks on the sidelines before he will be deemed fit to return.

Simpkins made his NRL debut for the Wests Tigers in 2021, playing five games during the COVID-19-affected season.

After falling down the pecking order at the Tigers, he signed with Norths Devils in the Hostplus Cup, contributing to their Grand Final win in 2024, which resulted in him signing on with the Titans.

He returned to the NRL stage in Round 15 last year and has been used as forward depth in the Titans' ranks.

Known for his work in defence and towering figure of 192cm and 105kg, Simpkins' injury comes at a poor time, with the new six-man bench giving depth players a greater opportunity to be part of the NRL side.

Josh Patson will be unavailable for Titans selection because of a two-game suspension after a dangerous throw on an opponent.