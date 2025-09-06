The Gold Coast Titans have had exit rumours spreading throughout their entire organisation, from club skipper Tino Fa'asuamaleaui to departing coach Des Hasler.

Another name that has been thrown into transfer talks is Reagan Campbell-Gillard, who only joined the Titans this season.

Reports that he was likely to join the Super League spread like wildfire, and the former NSW Blues prop has spoken out.

“There's some false information or false accusations that I am leaving to go overseas,” Campbell-Gillard told SEN 1170 Sportsday.

"It puts the individual and then the club in a different or a sticky situation where you have to have some meetings and clear the air and make sure it's not happening.” Despite the club's lack of success and future uncertainty, ‘RCG' has put the rumours to rest.