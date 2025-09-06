The Gold Coast Titans have had exit rumours spreading throughout their entire organisation, from club skipper Tino Fa'asuamaleaui to departing coach Des Hasler.
Another name that has been thrown into transfer talks is Reagan Campbell-Gillard, who only joined the Titans this season.
Reports that he was likely to join the Super League spread like wildfire, and the former NSW Blues prop has spoken out.
“There's some false information or false accusations that I am leaving to go overseas,” Campbell-Gillard told SEN 1170 Sportsday.
"It puts the individual and then the club in a different or a sticky situation where you have to have some meetings and clear the air and make sure it's not happening.”
Despite the club's lack of success and future uncertainty, ‘RCG' has put the rumours to rest.
“I want to stay here for a while,” he revealed.
He admitted that the Titans' success is his number one priority, and he won't jump ship.
"I came here for a reason, and I came here to win, and I want to see this club have success, and I want to be a part of that,” he said.
”That was the main reason for coming up here.”
He said it was important that he cleared the air swiftly and doesn't want there to be any confusion around his future.
"To see reports like that come out, that's completely false,” Campbell-Gillard said.
"You have to clear the air and make sure that it's not coming from them and it's definitely not coming from my end as well.”