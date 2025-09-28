The Gold Coast Titans have one of the youngest roster in the NRL, with club officials aiming to build a side of the future.

While the Titans didn't have much to celebrate in 2025, the emergence of breakout rookie Josh Patson proved to be a silver lining.

Patson joined the club on a train-and-trial in this past season and secured his place in the starting side after some strong showings for the Titans.

The dynamic forward has been electric for the Titans since his Round 15 debut, which has now earned him a two-year extension with the Queensland-based club.

With multiple members of the Titans' forward pack are set to depart the club, including Reagan Campbell-Gillard, David Fifita, and potentially Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Patson has emerged at the perfect time.

In a club statement, Patson was ecstatic to be extending with the club.

"This year was everything I could ever ask for, getting the chance to make my debut and I've learnt so much in my first full season in a NRL system," Patson said.

"I'm now super excited for the next two years having my future locked in here with the Titans."

He will remain with the Titans until the end of 2027.