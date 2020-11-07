Gold Coast enforcer Keegan Hipgrave is facing an uncertain future at the club, with the Titans looking to finalise their 30-man roster, per Gold Coast Bulletin.

The 23-year-old has fallen out-of-favour behind a number of forwards and is yet to sign on for 2021, with reports suggesting Hipgrave is now in talks with a rival club.

The Titans have signed 28 players for next year’s squad, with Hipgrave the only member of the 2020 side yet to be penned to a deal for 2021.

Delisted trio Dale Copley, Bryce Cartwright and Nathan Peats were all declared as 2021 losses, while Hipgrave remains as ‘unsigned’ with the Titans.

The Titans look to shoot up the ladder next season with the signings of David Fifita, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui and Herman Ese’ese, while Kevin Proctor’s contract extension also places significant pressure on Hipgrave.

With young guns Beau Fermor and Sam Stone also waiting in the wings, Hipgrave’s chances of featuring in the NRL look to be placed elsewhere.

Hipgrave was reportedly on offer to Super League clubs late into the season, with manager Clinton Schifcofske denying the rumours at the time, but has since revealed his client is in talks to move.

Former Maroon Ben Hannant said Hipgrave shouldn’t struggle to find a place at NRL level if need-be.

“Keegs is an asset to any squad – he’s definitely a first grade player,” the 245-game NRL veteran said.

“He’s a great character and he’s passionate about the Coast because he grew up here.

“I’d love to see him continue at the Titans but at the end of the day it comes down to the club and Keegs himself.

“If he decides to stay it means more competition which raises the level of the whole forward pack to the next level.

“Keegs will do everything in his power to put himself in the mix and his level of football will go up and others will too. It can only be a plus for the club to keep him around.”

Hipgrave declined a move to Cronulla in 2018 to become the Paul Gallen’s successor and has played just 40 matches since joining the Titans the year prior, with injuries limiting his past two seasons.