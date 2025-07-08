The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed a change to their ownership structure, with the Frizelle family assuming full ownership.\r\n\r\nThe Frizelle family - Rebecca and Brett - purchased the club's license from the NRL in December of 2017 alongside Darryl and Joanne Kelly, who are now stepping away from the club.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt has been a privilege to be involved in helping keep an NRL team here in the unique position of operating both sides of the New South Wales-Queensland border,\u201d Darryl Kelly said in a club statement confirming the change.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt has been an even greater privilege to watch young players, both male and female, represent themselves, their families and their communities with genuine pride on state, national and international stages.\r\n\r\n\u201cRugby league in particular operates on the front lines of many of the issues impacting young people today.\r\n\r\n\u201cIt gives them a path, a support base and a sense of confidence not just in sport but in life generally.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe are grateful for the opportunity to play a part in their lives and to help provide a genuine source of pride for our communities.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe Titans said that during the last seven years of co-ownership they have made significant strides both on and off the field.\r\n\r\nThe club are currently attracting better crowds and membership than they ever have, and while on-field success has been an issue, a high performance centre to open in 2027 will see hopeful improvement for the NRL's 16th club who entered the competition nearly two decades ago.\r\n\r\nRebecca Frizelle thanked the club's departing co-owners, and said they remain committed to helping the Titans improve.\r\n\r\n"Darryl and Joanne have been the best partners you could ask for, and we'll forever be grateful for their extraordinary contribution over the last seven transformative years," she said.\r\n\r\n"As we move forward as sole owners, we remain committed to addressing our on-field challenges while building on our strong community foundations.\r\n\r\n\u201cOur focus remains on bringing success to our region, and while that hasn't been achieved at the level we'd expected to date, we're committed to ensuring the Titans are thriving in both male and female competitions.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe Titans also confirmed Darryl Kelly will remain on the Titans board.