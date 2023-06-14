Gold Coast Titans captain and Queensland forward Tino Fa'asuamaleaui has maintained his innocence after his run led to Apisai Koroisau breaking his jaw.

Last Thursday night, Koroisau suffered a broken jaw after attempting to tackle Fa'asuamaleaui, which has ruled him out of the remainder of the Origin series.

Maintaining his innocence, Fa'asuamaleaui spoke to SEN regarding the incident.

“It's football at the end of the day,” Fa'asuamaleaui told SEN.

“I said what I said, it's a contact sport. I've moved on from it and I just have to focus on my job (for Queensland).

“I don't know what (NSW) are thinking and I don't really care to be honest. I just need to make sure I prepare myself as best I can before the game (on Wednesday).”

Fa'asuamaleaui believes the inclusion of his Titans teammate Moeaki Fotuaika and Jeremiah Nanai are big additions for Queensland and will be easily able to replace Tom Gilbert and Jai Arrow on the field.

“Obviously it's unfortunate with the boys that got injured,” Fa'asuamaleaui added.

“It's great that we have a lot of options and whoever comes into the team is going to do a job and bring their strengths to the team.

“There's no complacency and the boys know exactly what they need to bring."