In a major blow for rival clubs on the open market, Gold Coast Titans captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui has confirmed he will remain with the club until at least the end of 2030.

Fa'asuamaleaui, who had re-signed long-term, had player options in his deal from the start of 2027 and was set to head to the open market to test his value.

The axing of Des Hasler though led to Fa'asuamaleaui taking time to review the situation at the Titans, and it was ultimately enough to convince him into a contract extension through to the end of 2030, ensuring the club captain and Queensland Maroons representative will be a Gold Coast player for at least the next five seasons.

Fa'asuamaleaui has made multiple comments suggesting he wants to win, and sees enough in the Titans' potential turnaround, admitting he wants to be part of the future on the Gold Coast.

"The Titans mean a lot to me and my family, and my goal has never changed since coming to the club... I want to remain loyal and be part of the team that delivers premiership success to the Gold Coast," Fa'asuamaleaui said.

"Leading this club is a huge honour and I'm excited about what lies ahead as we continue our pursuit of NRL premiership success."

The star forward, believed to be on about $1.2 million per year, will continue to lead the Gold Coast in the years to come, with it understood the Perth Bears, Canterbury Bulldogs and St George Illawarra Dragons have been among the clubs interested in him.

Fa'asuamaleaui making his decision before the season kicked off also comes as a surprise, with all previous comments suggesting he wasn't going to rush into a decision.

The move means the speculation won't follow the Gold Coast as the season kicks off, while they have also recently locked down key players Beau Fermor and Jayden Campbell.

"I'm delighted Tino has committed his future here at the Titans," coach Josh Hannay said.

"In all my discussions with him, he has always been consistent with his love for the Titans, a love for his teammates, a passion for our community and a desire to help this club be successful.