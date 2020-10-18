Wests Tigers youngster Harry Grant has been named the RLPA’s Rookie of the Year.

The 22-year-old beat Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (Cowboys), Herbie Farnworth (Broncos), Toby Rudolf (Sharks) and Eliesa Katoa (Warriors) to the award.

Grant made the switch from Melbourne to the Tigers this year and his performances have warranted him a selection in Queensland’s State of Origin squad.

The hooker said he was surprised and honoured to win the prestigious award.

“Very surprised and very honoured to win the award, especially when you see the list of previous winners,” Grant said in a ceremony on The Sunday Footy Show.

“It was just to prove that I could play in the NRL and handle NRL week-in, week-out. I just wanted to earn the respect of all the players and coaches here (Melbourne) and then I wanted to contribute to the Wests Tigers making finals.”

Grant made 15 appearances and scored three tries for the Tigers in 2020.