Rising star Heamasi Makasini may have only just arrived in the NRL, but the teenage sensation has already admitted a return to rugby union remains firmly on the table.

The 18-year-old centre from Orange burst onto the scene at the end of last season with Wests Tigers and reaffirmed his talent during the pre-season trials.

Yet despite committing to rugby league in 2024 on a three-year deal that runs until 2027, Makasini acknowledges the rival code still holds appeal.

"Coming from rugby, it would be good to go back," he shared during his unveiling as a sport star ambassador fashion label Farage.

"100 per cent, it's an option. But my passion is with rugby league right now. I want to finish my goals first. I'll see what happens down the track … I'll [focus] on rugby league, but if there's any other opportunity, my manager will take care of that."

For now, the prodigy's focus is firmly on the league.

Makasini is set to start at centre in his second-ever NRL game for the Tigers in their first season opener against the Cowboys after a Round One bye.

The powerful outside back already showed a glimpse of what he could become during his NRL debut in the final round last season, scoring a try in his first appearance against the Titans.

However, his talent and hype were only confirmed during the pre-season trial against Penrith, where he put on a show against veteran players.

"In the moment, it was just adrenaline," Makasini said in regards to bulldozing Panthers fullback Dylan Edwards for a try.

"I was really hyped. I was surprised I scored that try. Watching those players and being able to do it against Penrith, it was special."

Comparisons have been made between Makasini and the late Jonah Lomu, widely recognised for revolutionising the wing position in Union and sharing the record for the most tries in a Rugby World Cup.

"I know who Jonah Lomu was. He is famous for doing that kind of stuff. There are levels above me. There is no one as good as Lomu, but it's special to get that comparison. It makes me want to work harder and get to that level. It gives me a lot of confidence knowing that people know what I can do. I showed it in that game."

Makasini's connection to rugby union runs deep.

Before joining the Tigers pathway system, he was already regarded as one of the country's most promising dual-code prospects.

He represented the Australian Schoolboys rugby union team in 2024 and previously played for the Waratahs in 2023, placing him firmly on the radar of union recruiters.

Family expectations also leaned toward the 15-man game.

"His dream was always seeing me in a Wallabies jersey," Makasini said about his father's wish.

"He said to me at the end of the day, it's my decision, so he was kind of happy both ways."

The teenager admits choosing between the two codes was anything but straightforward.

"Pretty close decision" about which code he would choose.

"The week before I signed with Tigers, I just finished coming from Australian Schoolboys in New Zealand," he said. "Beating New Zealand over in New Zealand, that was kind of a special moment for me and a special memory as well.

"That's where things kind of go hard, whether to choose union or league. Obviously, just playing union more than league throughout that season, my heart and my mind was leaning towards union.

"But then I was just thinking about the Tigers, they were building special things, and I just wanted to be a part of it."

For now, the Tigers appear to have won the race for Makasini's talents.

With his current deal at the Tigers running through until 2027, attention will now turn to whether the club can hold on to one of its brightest young prospects.

Fans will be watching closely to see if Makasini becomes a cornerstone of the Tigers' future or if the rising star ultimately decides his long-term path lies elsewhere, either at another club or even in another code altogether.