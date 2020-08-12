West Tigers co-captain Moses Mbye could be on the move, with the Gold Coast Titans showing interest, reports the Sydney Morning Herald.

Mbye, who joined the club from the Bulldogs in mid-2018, still has two years to run on his current contract.

But sources close to the deal told the Sydney Morning Herald that the Tigers are willing to pay half of his 800,000 salary if they open discussions.

The Titans have already made some exciting signings, landing Brisbane’s David Fifita, Newcastle’s Herman Ese’se and Melbourne Storm’s Tino Fa’asuamaleaui.

They want to add Mbye to the collection as they see him as a replacement for out of contract Nathan Peats, with his deal expiring at the end of the season.

If Mbye does sign with the Titans, it could leave the Tigers with enough money to try and sign Harry Grant on a permanent deal.

The Grant deal depends on the plans of Storm champion Cameron Smith – should he decide to go on for one more year it could trigger a clause in Grant’s deal with his parent club the Melbourne Storm.