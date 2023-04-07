The Wests Tigers have slammed what they believe are false media reports following their commemorative jersey debacle ahead of ANZAC round.

It emerged during the week that the Tigers had used a purchased stock image of American soldiers on their jersey, which had gone on sale to the general public.

The Tigers elected to re-design with the jersey and apologise for any offence caused, but the fallout, as expected, has been severe against the club, who sit last on the NRL ladder without a win across the opening five rounds.

The club suggested they had worked with the Holsworthy Army Barracks in designing the jersey, however, never sought approval for the jersey to be produced, rather, simply allowing the Barracks to sight the jersey, and then allowing the NRL approval process to proceed as per normal, as with all special jerseys.

The Tigers released an official statement on Thursday afternoon stating they will explore their legal options, and while they refused to name a specific broadcaster, chairman Lee Hagipantelis told The Sydney Morning Herald the statement was in relation to Fox Sports program NRL 360.

Kent said on the show that the Tigers had never contacted the Defence Force, and that the club designed the jersey themselves before sending it to Steeden.

Hagpiantelis slammed Kent's report.

“The reporting on NRL360 was not only erroneous but grossly offensive and defamatory,” Wests Tigers chairman Lee Hagipantelis told the publication.

“I have personally spoken with Fox Sports to express our disappointment and indignation at the allegations levelled against the club and have demanded a full and unreserved apology. The club reserves all its rights in relation to this matter should any further action be required.”

The official club statement moved to clarify a number of issues in the media, while acknowledging the error in judgement they made immediately designing the jersey.

In the Tigers' initial statement announcing the error and withdrawal of the original jersey, they simply stated the collaboration with the Barracks, and in the new statement, moved to clarify that position after Kent's comments on NRL 360.

"It is of course important to note that Holsworthy Army Barracks does in fact form part of the Australian Defence Force. Additionally, we understand Holsworthy Army Barracks, as part of its internal process, referred and obtained approval from Defence Force Media regarding images of the jersey to be used," the statement read.

"Again, we thank Holsworthy for partnering with the Club as part of our ANZAC Round commemorations.

"We can also confirm that email communications as between Wests Tigers and Holsworthy Army Barracks confirms the contents of the statement issued on 4 April 2023 so far as the collaboration that occurred as between the Club and Holsworthy Army Barracks concerning collateral relating to the release of the jersey.

"Contrary to the reporting in some sections of the media on Wednesday night, the Club never stated that it obtained the approval of the jersey design from the Australian Defence Force. Therefore, to suggest that our Club has “lied” to its members and supporters is grossly insulting and offensive. It goes against all that Wests Tigers stands for as a Club.

"It is important that our members and supporters know the truth surrounding these events as opposed to the erroneous reporting by some journalists. We, as a proud Club, will readily admit our failing when a mistake has been made, as we have done. However, to call into question our integrity is something that we will not accept."

The Tigers also moved to squash any idea that naming the jersey a "commemorative" jersey rather than an ANZAC jersey was a public relations ploy.

This is well-known around the game that the word ANZAC is not allowed to be used in conjunction with jersey due to licensing issues.

"There has also been a suggestion in that section of the media that Wests Tigers “renamed” the jersey, from an ANZAC Jersey to a Commemorative Jersey, as a public relations ploy. Again, this is a fabrication. Due to licensing issues, it is a directive of the NRL that clubs do not use the term “ANZAC Jersey”. For that reason, and for that reason alone, the jersey is described as a Commemorative Jersey, not an ANZAC Jersey," the club said.