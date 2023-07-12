The Wests Tigers are reportedly showing interest in axed Gold Coast Titans coach Justin Holbrook as a backup plan as the management crisis continues.

The Wide World of Sports reports are just the next stages of the saga involving Tigers' management and coaches Tim Sheens and Benji Marshall.

As the strain of the relationship between Sheens, Marshall and the management board has gotten to an all-time worst, it is understood that Justin Holbrook may be used as a Plan B.

The decision to sign Holbrook will reportedly only happen if the situation remains untenable at the club.

Sacked by the Gold Coast Titans, Holbrook has a wealth of experience and knowledge as an assistant and head coach. He is recently coming off a four-year stint with the Titans and a three-year stint with St Helens beforehand from 2017-19.

Holbrook's signing may also reel in Tino Fa'asuamaleaui or David Fifita, who are extremely close with each other - so much so that the players had a clause inserted into their contract regarding Holbrook.