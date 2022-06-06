The Wests Tigers are understood to be backing in under-fire coach Michael Maguire for the time being.

The 48-year-old has gained unwanted attention in being seen as the next coach potentially on the chopping block after Trent Barrett's resignation last month, with the Tigers battling to remain near the top half of the competition midway through the 2022 season.

The 3-9 start further compounds the pressure that has weighed on Maguire since his first day at Concord, having been tasked with ending the club's now decade-long run of bottom eight finishes.

Maguire has recorded ninth, eleventh, and thirteenth placed finishes across his opening three terms at the Tigers, with this year likely to land no higher.

The former Rabbitohs senior coach has seen his squad depleted due to injury, a factor that is believed to have impacted the latest decision on Maguire from the Tigers' top brass.

According to Fox League's James Hooper, the Tigers have shown their support in Maguire for the foreseeable future, but that won't rule out a crucial call should the club's prospects further sour in the coming rounds.

The Tigers face a crucial next month in their draw, returning from their bye to face Manly on Sunday before winnable contests against the bottom-placed Bulldogs and the struggling Warriors.

The latter fixture will be the Warriors' return match in Auckland, a clash that could stack up against the Tigers despite Nathan Brown's side having lost seven of their last eight.

The Tigers will then welcome local rivals and finals contenders Parramatta and Penrith to Leichhardt and CommBank in the succeeding rounds respectively, before a trip north to face the Cowboys in Townsville.

Maguire will need to collect at least two or three victories from that span of matches to remain a few rungs above the bottom few clubs on the ladder.

The Tigers are set to welcome back playmaker Adam Doeuihi from a knee injury as early as this week, while Oliver Gildart (calf), Jaco Liddle (head knock) and James Roberts (back) could also return against Manly.

Jackson Hastings is battling a foot complaint however, and could be in some doubt for this weekend.

The Tigers are scheduled to host the Sea Eagles at Campbelltown Sports Stadium at 2:00pm (AEST) on Sunday.