The Wests Tigers are reportedly showing major interest in Penrith Panthers' assistant coach Cameron Ciraldo.

Michael Maguire's future has been incredibly clouded at the Tigers following a dismal season which saw the club finish 13th with just eight wins on the board.

The head coach is under enormous pressure, which is only set to increase as the results of an internal review become apparent.

While plenty of options have been linked with the role, including former head coach Shane Flanagan, it's now understood the Wests Tigers are waiting to talk to Cameron Ciraldo, according to Phil Rothfield, who told NRL 360 on Fox Sports of the club's intentions.

"I don't think Michael Maguire is all that secure," Rothfield said.

"I'm told that Cameron Ciraldo, Penrith assistant coach is well and truly in the picture."

Ciraldo has been in the coaching game since 2014 when his playing career was brought to a sudden end due to injury.

He kicked off his coaching journey in the Penrith system under Trent Barrett at under-20s level, before becoming head coach of that team in 2015.

They would go on to win the 2015 grand final, while also making the decider in 2016. Ciraldo was named NYC coach of the year in boh of those seasons.

He went on to coach the Italian team at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup, before being promoted to assistant coach at Penrith in 2017. He was head coach for a short time in 2018 following Anthony Griffin's sacking, but has returned to an assistant role since under Ivan Cleary.

Rothfield said Ciraldo wouldn't be rushed into a decision, but that he is highly regarded in rugby league circles.

"I spoke to Cameron Ciraldo last week. He is the politest, most decent bloke you'll ever meet," Rothfield said.

"He said I'm not commenting on any coaching job, I'm totally focussed on the Panthers, ask me after the grand final if we are to make it.

"The delay at the Tigers is not just this review, I think they want to wait and have a chat to Ciraldo to see if he is an option before they make the decision.

"In Ciraldo's favour, he is so impressive at Penrith. He could bring players like (Viliame) Kikau to Wests Tigers.

"I think It's a serious option."

It's understood incoming head of football (and likely to be appointed director of coaching) Tim Sheens will have a big say in who is appointed coach, should the club elect to move on from Maguire.