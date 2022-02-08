The Wests Tigers have confirmed young gun Fonua Pole has re-signed with the club on a two-year contract extension.

Pole, who is originally from Victoria, is on a pathways contract with the Tigers this year, but will be promoted to the top 30 squad for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

The signing will see Pole spend time in the Jersey Flegg squad this year, before moving into the New South Wales Cup with the Western Suburbs Magpies later in the year, should his form go to plan.

He played both SG Ball and Jersey Flegg throughout the 2021 season.

Pole has been training with the NRL squad throughout the pre-season, with the youngster still developing strongly despite the lack of second-tier rugby league over the past two years, owing to mass cancellations form the NSWRL as COVID caused headaches.

A forward, Pole could well target a first-grade debut during the 2023 season, having impressed during this pre-season.

Tigers director of football Tim Sheens said Pole's re-signing at the club was exciting.

“I’m really pleased to see Fonua extend his playing future with Wests Tigers,” Sheens said.

“He will add a lot to our forward pack over the coming years, and adds to the talented young squad we’re building for the future of Wests Tigers.”

CEO Justin Pascoe said he would be a big part of the future at the club.

“On behalf of everyone at Wests Tigers, we’re very pleased to have secured Fonua for an additional two seasons,” Pascoe said.

“His commitment to the future of Wests Tigers highlights the squad and future we are building at this great club.”

The Tigers open their Jersey Flegg campaign with a game against the Victoria Thunderbolts at CommBank Stadium at 5:30pm on Saturday, March 12 ahead of first-grade, while the New South Wales Cup team will commence with a game against Mounties on Sunday, March 13 at Lidcombe Oval.