The new-look Wests Tigers are facing a new dilemma ahead of the 2023 season, with questions arising over just who will captain the side following the extensive loss of leadership options the club has endured in the off-season.

The club went with a five-captain approach in 2022, but will head into the new season without veterans James Tamou or Tyrone Peachey.

Ken Maumalo is continuing his recovery from a knee injury, while Luke Brooks is facing a mountain of pressure to start the season well. That leaves 81-gamer Adam Doueihi as the only member of the previously appointed group who will be entering the new season without a raft of question marks hanging over him.

The club could also call on 2022 Player of the Year Joe Ofahengaue, who has played at Test and Origin levels in a 152-game career.

While a decision must be made, coach Tim Sheens isn't rushing into anything.

“There have been a few changes to the roster, but we have several players more than capable of doing the job,” Sheens told WWOS.

“I will talk to the players and management and get their input before making a call next month.”

While the club has welcomed considerable experience in the form of Isaiah Papali'i and multiple premiership winner Apisai Koroisau, but it's being reported that both are unlikely to be promoted to leadership status in their first season at the club.