After a long weekend of football, just quietly there should be football on for five days a week every week, we have just a few hours to convene prior to Team List Tuesday.

The Easter long weekend saw the Panthers return to form, the Dogs continue on their merry way and two blockbuster crowds.

At the other end of the table, the Eels looked like a different side, the Lachlan Galvin chaos finally caught up with the Tigers and the Knights just can't attack.

Below are 20 thoughts from Round 7:

1. I'm not even sure he'll be a Tiger by the end of the week, but the club need to make amends with Lachlan Galvin right away and name him this weekend. It may be disruptive but there can be no doubt they're a better team with the youngster in the six.

2. Sticking with the Tigers, I cannot understand how the club did not put a gag order on every player. The social media posts were "close friends only" (whatever that means) but I do know how easy it is to screen-cap something and for it to be everywhere in no time. Surely Turuva and Luai knew better!?

3. I wanted to avoid this topic, but quiet frankly I'm sick of player agents holding so much power in our game. I don't blame Galvin for anything other than trusting his future to someone who doesn't have his best interests at heart. Player managers make a percentage of contracts they help organise. Of course, players will be advised to move and look for more money. I don't have the answer, but there's a very unpopular player-manager right now who has only himself to blame.

4. I'm not breaking any news here but the Parramatta Eels looked a completely different side with Mitch Moses back in the seven. If he stays fit, he walks into Origin. After last year's performances, he's earned that right. Jason Ryles says he kicks the ball 20 metres further than anyone else at the club. I have no doubt in the world that is true.

5. Ok ... Referees. It seems to be about the same time every year where we all yell "this is the worst refereeing we've ever seen". Round Seven can hold up the mantle for owning this very achievement. I won't go into these decisions one by one but the fact we are seeing two contrasting decisions, minutes apart, despite the exact same incident ... I understand why coaches and fans are frustrated. I really, really do.

6. Friday afternoon and Monday afternoon felt like massive games. Big crowds make even the most ordinary games feel like Semi-Final's football. Just look at the scenes yesterday in a wooden spooner vs currently 16th battle. It was massive. Well done to all four sets of fans.

7. The Bulldogs are currently playing the easiest and most effective brand of football I've seen. It is pure power! Every single player in that 17 runs as if their life depends on winning contact. They're big, they're fast and they're brutal. You can't convince me their spine is top eight in the NRL but they're all playing their roles perfectly. Great to watch.

8. It's 2025 and we had a player put on report for an accidental head clash. I know, most penalties are accidental, but Teig Wilton and Tyson Gamble ran into each other on Sunday afternoon. Gamble won the penalty purely as he had the ball. It was absolutely ridiculous.

9. How funny was it seeing Jesse Ramien take that intercept, look up to see 50 metres to run and hand if off to the rookie Sam Stonestreet? Smart move from the veteran. Throw it to the speedster/youngster and cheer him in.

10. Last week I said the Gold Coast Titans seem to hit "random" pre-game. Sometimes you get them at their brilliant best, other times they look like a QLD Cup side. This past weekend saw them hit that random button every five minutes. They were breathtaking at times. Other times you lost your breathe laughing at how bad they were.

11. Dom Young was lucky not to be dropped a few weeks ago. He should absolutely be dropped this weekend. He's a freakish player but there were moments I was pulling hair out watching him against the Panthers. There needs to be accountability and he's nowhere near his best.

12. A lot was made about the Bulldogs and their fans "carrying on" after Friday afternoon. The Dogs are sitting top of the table, undefeated and they're flying. Let the players and fans enjoy! I can be guilty of being negative here but let's just enjoy the fun.

13. Quickly turning negative, of course, how silly was that Montoya sin bin? I understand any strike is a sin bin but that love tap was laughable.

14. Manly are in trouble. Five of their opening seven games have been at home. They managed to win three of those five but for a side who rely so heavily on their home fortress, they now sit 11th. Tom Trbojevic or not, you'd expect them to be firmly in the eight with that blessed draw.

15. Does anybody know what a hip drop is? It's not the referees/bunker officials. The commentators sure don't. Fans? No chance! The players don't even know. I'm happy we don't have to copy the weekly vanity session from Graham Annesley but boy could we use some clarification!

16. Benji Marshall opened himself up for an easy pasting this past weekend in stating "people already think I can't coach". I admire his bravery to front up this week but considering the week the Tigers have had, probably not the time for these kind of jokes.

17. Adam O'Brien, fresh off seeing his side put in another stinker, used his time in the press conference to bemoan a Bunker decision. Mate, for two seasons you've not named a first choice halves pairing. Worry about that and not one decision. Leave that stuff to guys like me.

18. Newcastle are running with the "Storm" plan of three fullback-type playmakers at fullback and in the halves. That's perfectly ok when you're running Papenhuyzen, Munster ahd Hughes. The Titans have tried that with Brimson, Campbell and Kini and it has not worked, at all. Risky. The Knights should have looked for a genuine halfback. They haven't had one in years.

19. In a season where the Panthers have left the competition wide open, only the Bulldogs seem interested in grabbing the opportunity. Yes, it's still very early, but the Storm, Broncos and Sharks were the pre-season "heavyweights" and none of those can be accused of being consistent.

20. Sticking with the Panthers, I'm starting to worry. You just knew they'd hit their stride. I was hoping it wouldn't be until just before Origin so the Origin players would disrupt. Selfish, I know.