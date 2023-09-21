The Wests Tigers have re-appointed chairman Lee Hagipantelis for another three-year term.

The chairman, who has been chairman of the club since 2019 when he replaced former New South Wales state premier Barry O'Farrell, is also the principal of Brydens Lawyers, who are one of the major sponsors at the club.

It comes after the Tigers recorded their second wooden spoon in a row in the 2023 season. Tim Sheens, who had been appointed coach after he led the process to find a replacement for Michael Maguire in his role as director of football, has been axed.

Benji Marshall will take over for 2024, and the club's board - which includes CEO Justin Pascoe and chairman Hagipantelis - are under enormous pressure to see that the club turn things around. News Corp are reporting the chairman has been re-appointed however, with the new term to ensure he remains in the role until at least the end of 2026.

The joint-venture have not played finals football in more than a decade, and fans of the club have launched petitions and begun a banner campaign at games during the back end of 2023.

Despite that, Hagipantelis has maintained his ambition to turn the club around, and suggested they are heading in the right direction.

“I am humbled by the appointment,” Hagipantelis told the publication.

“It's confirmation that as a club we believe that we are heading in the right direction and I look forward to leading it over the next three years.

“It has been a difficult period in the club's history and I am honoured to be endorsed by the board and our stakeholders as its steward moving forward.”

The reaction to the reappointment amongst fans has been overwhelmingly negative, with questions raised around how the board can keep their positions given the struggles of the club.