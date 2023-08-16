The Wests Tigers have decided to move on Tim Sheens at the end of the 2023 season.

It means 2005 premiership-winner Benji Marshall will now take over the head coaching role in 2024.

Sheens had originally come on board as head coach for a two-year tenure where he would mentor Marshall, but that process has now been fast tracked.

The outgoing coach said he was proud of what he had accomplished at the Tigers.

“I came back with a focus on creating stronger pathways and development programs," Sheens said in a statement.

“I am proud of the work accomplished by all involved in the pathways system and of the emerging local talent, in both the men's and women's competitions.”

Sheens' year in charge at Concord has been anything but a success, with the Tigers set to pick up their second wooden spoon on the trot. Last year's bottom of the table finish came after Michael Maguire was sacked halfway through the campaign and replaced in an interim capacity by Brett Kimmorley.

Despite a number of key off-season signings, including Apisai Koroisau, David Klemmer, Isaiah Papali'i and John Bateman, the Tigers have lurched from one disaster to the next this season and have won just 3 of their 21 games. They would need to win all three remaining games and hope the St George Illawarra Dragons lose all three to avoid the spoon.

While Sheens has often been seen handing up matchday control to Marshall in the Tigers' coaching box this year, reports suggested Sheens had minimal to no influence over the way the Tigers did things in their last game - a competitive loss at the hands of the New Zealand Warriors in Hamilton.

Marshall said he was humbled by the endorsement of his former coach.

“I am humbled by Tim's endorsement as the future and long-term head coach of Wests Tigers,” Marshall said.

“To be the head coach of Wests Tigers has been a long-held dream of mine since retiring from playing.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to take on the role and I am indebted to Tim for all that he has taught me, both as a player and as an assistant coach.

“I know that I am ready to take on the role with all the support that the club has offered.”

The Tigers have not confirmed whether Sheens will move back into a director of football - or any other - role in 2024.

It's understood the Tigers' call to move on from Sheens came after a number of concerns were raised by key stakeholders.

It will continue to place the pressure on decision makers at the Tigers, who appointed Sheens after the seed was planted by members of the media for Sheens to coach, despite the warnings which had come from England and other sections of the rugby league community.

The board have overseen the Tigers not able to make the finals since 2011, and decisions for 2024 have already appeared curious, with no decision made on Brandon Wakeham's future despite the loss of Luke Brooks, while the Tigers have reportedly signed both Aidan Sezer and Jayden Sullivan who will form the club's new halves pairing.