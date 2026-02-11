The Wests Tigers have locked up the first piece of the Fainu brothers puzzle, with Sione Fainu signing a three-year extension.

The three brothers, originally out of the Manly system, have all impressed at the Tigers.

Sione was maybe the best of the trio in 2025, turning himself into a second-rower for coach Benji Marshall, playing big minutes across all 24 games.

He was also the first of the three coming off-contract, and had been able to negotiate with rivals since November 1.

That worry is now absent for the Tigers, with his three-year extension ensuring he will remain at the Concord-based joint-venture through to the end of 2029.

Latu Fainu and Samuela Fainu are both off-contract at the end of 2027 and, in theory, could negotiate with rival outfits including the PNG Chiefs from November 1 this year, but the Tigers will now be confident of retaining all three brothers on long-term deals.

The versatile 24-year-old Sione said he was grateful for the Tigers, and keen to continue his time with the outfit.

“The Tigers gave me a chance to make my NRL debut and start my career, I'm grateful to Benji and everyone who has supported me,” Fainu said.

“I've learnt so much being part of this group and playing alongside some amazing players. We're all growing and improving every day – it's an exciting journey to be on.

“The chance to share this experience with my brothers is really special and I'm looking forward to this season.”

Sione has played 36 NRL games, all for the Tigers over the last two seasons, and should go past the 100 mark during the term of his next deal.

Fainu is seen as a big part of the future at the Tigers in the engine room, and Benji Marshall was quick to praise the work he has put in over the last couple of seasons.

“Really happy for Sione first and foremost, he's worked extremely hard over the last few years,” Marshall said.

"He's a great person to have around the group and leads through his actions on and off the field, we're all very happy he'll be with us for the next three years.

“Sione was fantastic for us last season and did a great job in his first full year of NRL, I'm looking forward to seeing him continue to grow throughout 2026.”

Fainu is expected to start once again in 2026.