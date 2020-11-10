Wests Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe has reportedly been in discussions with out-of-favour Penrith winger Josh Mansour, with reports suggesting the axed Panther could be a possible back-up plan for the club’s Josh Addo-Carr bid.

According to Fox Sports’ James Hooper, Pascoe called Mansour last week after the 30-year-old was cut by the Panthers.

Hooper suggests the Tigers could make a move for Mansour given Addo-Carr’s unlikely chances of a return to Concord.

Wests and Addo-Carr’s manager Mario Tartak will meet on Thursday to discuss the flyer’s future, with the agent set to turn down the Tigers’ offer.

Melbourne are understood to have upped their off for the ‘Foxx’, increasing their contract offer from $350,000 to $480,000 for 2021.