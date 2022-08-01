The Tigers may have secured their first win in seven weeks against Brisbane on the weekend, but now the game’s surprise hero has taken the opportunity to issue an ultimatum to the club.

Jock Madden was instrumental in the victory despite being a late call-up for the injured Luke Brooks, scoring a try and getting involved in a few others as the Tigers claimed two points with an impressive performance.

The former Australian Schoolboy has been biding his time for years behind Brooks, but limited opportunities have restricted him to just 12 NRL appearances – and the most recent appearance was his first in his preferred role of halfback.

It’s believed there are a number of clubs in the hunt for Madden’s services including Penrith and Newcastle. Now, after a starring performance, Madden is looking to consolidate his position in search of more opportunities.

Madden’s management spoke to Wide World of Sports following the victory, claiming that if the Tigers continue to support Brooks, Madden will have no option but to leave.

“If Luke Brooks stays at the Tigers, Jock Madden will go – there’s no point in him staying,” said a spokesperson for Madden’s management.

“The Tigers just haven’t been giving him a chance. He only got a game last night because Brooks was injured, and he won them the match.

“There’s a lot of interest in him.”

Though it’s not unreasonable for a young player to move elsewhere in pursuit of first-team opportunities, it’s unlikely Madden would have much better luck at the Panthers, with Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai even more secure in their roles than Brooks.

Meanwhile, Brooks has been recently linked with both the Dolphins and Newcastle. It’s been reported his management asked the Tigers for a release twice in 2021, but both requests were rejected.