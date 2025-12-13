Wests Tigers fans are preparing for another major protest as frustration after Saturday's monumental rally.

After hundreds of Tigers supporters came together to share their anger with the club's leadership, supporters declared that it is the “Wests Tigers. Not Magpies. Not Balmain.”

A large crowd gathered at Pratten Park over the weekend, demanding the Holman Barnes Group step aside after a dramatic fortnight that saw the club's boardroom once again engulfed in turmoil.

Fans originally planned to march to Wests Ashfield Leagues Club, but were blocked at the last minute due to safety concerns.

The setback didn't slow momentum, with more than 1,000 passionate supporters chanting through Arthur Street, led by Inner West mayor Darcy Byrne.

Despite blistering heat, Tigers fans travelled from as far as Tasmania, Ipswich and Perth to attend the rally.

Also present were influential club figures including Gary Barnier, who coordinated the independent review that brought new directors to the board, and Wests Tigers legend Steve ‘Blocker' Roach, who has voiced deep frustration with the club's direction.

“This game is for the players and it's for the fans, and we've had enough,” Roach said.

Barnier delivered one of the afternoon's strongest messages, with great passion and anger.

“This game is not for the bosses, it's not for the directors,” he said.

“It's for the players, and it's for the fans, and we've had enough.”

Byrne warned that the club is heading toward collapse if the current regime continues.

“We simply won't be in the NRL in a couple of years' time if these people are allowed to continue the way they have been,” Byrne said.

He also warned that fans would not forget the sudden internal breakdown, and that the Tigers poor management will scar fans.

“Fans will not forget the problems running deep through the club so quickly,” he said.

Byrne confirmed that fans will march again during the pre-season trials in February if no progress is made by then, vowing supporters will reclaim their club.

"We'll give them till February to the first trial game at Leichhardt," Byrne said.

"And if the problem hasn't been fixed, if we don't have real independent governance, well, guess what? We're going to protest again.

“It's our team, not theirs.”

He also announced the formation of Wests Tigers Unite, a new organisation designed to give supporters a formal voice and hold the club's powerbrokers accountable.