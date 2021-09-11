The Wests Tigers seem to be linked to just about every player who comes off-contract, and that trend is showing no signs of slowing down.

Both Adam Elliott and Curtis Scott have been let go by their respective clubs this season, and now the Tigers have been linked to the pair.

The Raiders let go of Scott few weeks ago, saying Scott "brought the club into disrepute" for prior behaviour and a recent assault charge, which Scott is in the process of defending.

Scott hasn't played since mid-season after he was first stood down by the club as investigations into the alleged incident continued, before he was left out of the playing squad to travel into the Queensland bubble.

CURTIS SCOTT

Centre Raiders 2021 SEASON AVG 0.2

Try Assists 0.1

Tries 0.4

Line Breaks

Elliott, meanwhile, was let go by the Bulldogs on Friday night after an off-field incident with NRLW player Millie Boyle at a Gold Coast establishment just three weeks ago.

It followed other on-field indiscretions at Mad Monday in 2018, and earlier this year with former teammate Michael Lichaa.

A Bulldogs statement said that Elliott and the club had mutually decided to part ways.

But now The Australian's Brent Read has reported on Triple M radio that the Tigers are interested in both players.

Read said negotiations with Elliott could begin as early as next week.

“I think that is something they will begin to resolve early next week,” Read said.

“His manager Dave Riolo has been talking to clubs about him and gauging interest. He will have no trouble finding a club and the Tigers are one club watching the situation pretty closely."

ADAM ELLIOTT

Second-row Bulldogs 2021 SEASON AVG 34.9

Tackles Made 0.1

Tries 1.3

Tackle Breaks

It's understood Michael Maguire is keen on bringing Curtis Scott to the club too, with Read saying the deals will hinge on his coaching future, which is subject to an internal review.

“There is talk about Curtis Scott. Madge was keen on Curtis Scott from what I understand," Read said.

“It probably hinges to an extend on what happens with the coach.

“I think he’s had players come out and support in the latter stages of the week. James Tamou has been supporting Madge, Luciano Leilua as well. It has probably helped him."