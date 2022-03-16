Luke Brooks and Ken Maumalo could both miss the Wests Tigers Round 2 clash with the Newcastle Knights after they failed to train earlier this week.

While the club are yet to comment on the duo sitting out training, reports have emerged suggesting they both failed to train.

The Tigers were able to name an unchanged team on Tuesday after their competitive Round 1 loss to the Melbourne Storm.

Despite being widely backed to be trounced by the men from the Victorian capital, the Tigers were competitive for much of the contest before fading late in a positive sign that they may manage to finish further up the table than they have been given credit for during the pre-season.

Michael Maguire's side have been widely backed as a wooden spoon candidate, and are set to take on another one in the Knights this Sunday, however, with the Knights upsetting the Sydney Roosters in Round 1, the Tigers and Knights clash - to be played in Newcastle - carries a new level of intrigue.

However, Brooks and Maumalo being out would be a damaging double blow for the Tigers. Brooks was steady in controlling his side against the Storm, while Maumalo was a threat out wide, scoring a double and running the ball with aggression and strength.

Should the duo miss the clash, Jock Madden and Starford To'a - who are both listed among the Tigers reserves list - will most likely come into the side.

To'a was a late off-season switch from the Knights and will be keen to get on the field for the Tigers with a chance to impress against his old club, while rumblings regarding youngster Madden departing the club have been swirling.

His search for minutes has hit something of a dead end, relegated to a reserve spot behind Jackson Hastings to start the season with Adam Doueihi also to return towards the middle of the year.

The Tigers won't need to provide an update on their squad until Saturday afternoon - 24 hours before kick-off.