NRL Trial Match - Roosters v Wests Tigers
GOSFORD, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 25: Luke Brooks of the Tigers gestures during the NRL Trial Match between the Sydney Roosters and the Wests Tigers at Central Coast Stadium on February 25, 2022 in Gosford, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

Luke Brooks and Ken Maumalo could both miss the Wests Tigers Round 2 clash with the Newcastle Knights after they failed to train earlier this week.

While the club are yet to comment on the duo sitting out training, reports have emerged suggesting they both failed to train.

The Tigers were able to name an unchanged team on Tuesday after their competitive Round 1 loss to the Melbourne Storm.

Despite being widely backed to be trounced by the men from the Victorian capital, the Tigers were competitive for much of the contest before fading late in a positive sign that they may manage to finish further up the table than they have been given credit for during the pre-season.

Michael Maguire's side have been widely backed as a wooden spoon candidate, and are set to take on another one in the Knights this Sunday, however, with the Knights upsetting the Sydney Roosters in Round 1, the Tigers and Knights clash - to be played in Newcastle - carries a new level of intrigue.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 05: West Tigers coach Michael Maguire speaks to the media after his team's defeat during the round 25 NRL match between the Wests Tigers and the Canterbury Bulldogs at Moreton Daily Stadium, on September 05, 2021, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

However, Brooks and Maumalo being out would be a damaging double blow for the Tigers. Brooks was steady in controlling his side against the Storm, while Maumalo was a threat out wide, scoring a double and running the ball with aggression and strength.

Should the duo miss the clash, Jock Madden and Starford To'a - who are both listed among the Tigers reserves list - will most likely come into the side.

To'a was a late off-season switch from the Knights and will be keen to get on the field for the Tigers with a chance to impress against his old club, while rumblings regarding youngster Madden departing the club have been swirling.

His search for minutes has hit something of a dead end, relegated to a reserve spot behind Jackson Hastings to start the season with Adam Doueihi also to return towards the middle of the year.

The Tigers won't need to provide an update on their squad until Saturday afternoon - 24 hours before kick-off.

Follow Zero Tackle on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more of the latest rugby league news.
 