The Wests Tigers are maintaining their interest in Melbourne Storm five-eighth Cameron Munster, with new head coach Tim Sheens confirming that he has approached Munster’s management with a request to be kept informed on the latest contract developments.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Munster is expected to make a decision on his future in Melbourne within the next week – with a decision to explore free agency come November 1 still a realistic possibility.

The Tigers have a number of high-profile players off contract at the end of next year, giving them a significant war chest to play with as they seek a marquee signing that can help turn their fortunes around.

“We will be competitive with the best price that’s offered,” Sheens told the Telegraph.

“In saying that, I don’t know what he’s been offered. I have not put a figure on the table. I’ve said if he’s interested in us, we’ll do our best to match or beat any offer – but he has to be interested. If he isn’t, then it’s a non-event.

As it stands, the Storm’s most recent offer is a three-year extension that has been raised financially after the first offer was rejected. The Dolphins are monitoring the situation closely and have the cash ready for a massive offer with approximately $1.4 million a season across four years.

With Munster already suggesting family motivations are driving a possible return to Queensland, it’s seems unlikely that he would head to the wooden spooners in Sydney’s west – but with Sheens ready to match any offer and driving change at the club, it remains to be seen if he has an extra ace up his sleeve.

Sheens' latest pitch comes weeks after it was revealed Benji Marshall had already called Munster to gauge whether he'd be interested in a move.

"I'm pretty close to Benji," Munster told the Telegraph at the start of September.

"He messaged me and asked if I'd be interested (in a move)... I said 'look mate, I'll have a think about it'."