The Wests Tigers could be set to lose one of their best young players, Lachlan Galvin due to the club's decision to axe Tim Sheens and Warren McDonnell.

The Campbelltown product is coming off an amazing performance at Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League Nationals for the NSW Combined High Schools, where he was awarded with an Australian Schoolboys selection.

Coming through the club's pathways system, he was recently awarded a three-year contract from the club which will see him join the Top 30 roster in 2024.

Wide World of Sports has reported that Galvin could exit the club due to his close ties with the recently departed Tim Sheens and former recruitment boss Warren McDonnell.

"They were very close to Tim and Warren and they were the reason Lachlan signed with the Tigers," a source close to the family told Wide World of Sports.

"Now they are having second thoughts and there are a host of clubs circling the kid - because he is that good."

The five-eighth was also awarded the Peter Sterling Medal on Wednesday after he guided Westfields Sports High School to take out the National Schoolboys Cup final 38-4 against Palm Beach Currumbin at Allianz Stadium.

During the match, he provided four try assists on his way to claiming the Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament honours. The performance should excite Tigers fans, who will lose Luke Brooks at the end of the season to the Manly Sea Eagles.

Galvin's height is a major advantage to his style of play, but he also has a great kicking game and incredible IQ- with the ball in his hands and without it.