The Wests Tigers have confirmed the futures of a number of young players, with internal recruitment shaping their 2024 additions.

The club confirmed recently that five players - headlined by hooker Tallyn Da Silva - will be promoted to next year's Top 30.

He is joined by Josh Feledy, Brandon Webster-Mansfield, Jordan Miller and Lachlan Galvin.

Da Silva is the instantly recognisable face having debuted for the Tigers in first grade during the second half of 2023. Feledy is a former junior Origin player and has one game at the top level, while Galvin is an Australian Schoolboy who won player of the match in the national final.

In addition to the five players who will join 2024s Top 30, the Tigers have also added rookies Chris Faagutu, Solomone Saukuru and Tony Sukkar to their development list for 2024. All three of those players will then be added to the Top 30 in 2025.

The contracts for Da Silva, Miller, Galvin, Sukkar, Faagutu and Saukuru, as well as Kit Laulilii, will run until at least the end of 2026 in what is a significant step forward for long-term planning at the joint-venture who are preparing for their first season under Benji Marshall in 2024 following the axing of Tim Sheens.

The Tigers also confirmed a number of other young guns will be handed opportunities to train with the club through the off-season.

This is the realisation of long-term planning for the Tigers, who are benefiting from state of the art facilities at Concord and two catchment areas through the Balmain and Western Suburbs sides of the operation.

CEO Justin Pascoe said the Tigers are positioning themselves as a development club.

“We have said many times that we are a development club, and to that end we must continue to invest heavily in pathways programs," Pascoe said.

“We have seen this year alone several players who have come through our system, play NRL.

"There will be more on the rise next season and in the years to come. That's what it's all about."

The Tigers return to pre-season in November as they aim to steer clear of the bottom of the table.