The Wests Tigers search for their next head coach will continue after the club confirmed on Saturday evening that Cameron Ciraldo has rejected their offer.

Ciraldo is the hottest property on the coaching market, and while it's believed the New Zealand Warriors will go in another direction, the other two clubs in need of a new head coach from 2023 - the Canterbury Bulldogs and Wests Tigers - are chasing him hard.

It was revealed Ciraldo had spent time touring the facilities at Concord, with the club believed to have tabled a monstrous five-year deal in his direction.

Media reports suggesting the current Penrith assistant coach had knocked them back were confirmed on Saturday evening however, with the Tigers releasing a statement to say they were "disappointed" and that Ciraldo "wasn't in a position" to take their offer.

"The club has been contacted by Cameron Ciraldo and his management this afternoon and they have advised the club that he is not in a position to accept the role of Head Coach at this juncture in his career," the statement read.

"Whilst disappointing, we respect his decision, and we will continue with the selection process in appointing our club’s Head Coach."

The Tigers will now move to other available options on the list, although it's unclear who they will target next.

All of Shane Flanagan, Paul Green, Josh Hannay, John Morris, Kristian Woolf, Dean Young, Jason Ryles and Ben Hornby have had their names floated as the men most likely to fill the three currently vacant positions.

It has been reported the Warriors were keen on Woolf, who is currently coaching St Helens in the English Super League, however, he has knocked them back citing a potential desire to return to Australia.

The Tigers sacked Maguire on a chaotic day a few weeks ago which also saw the departure of Brown from the Warriors.