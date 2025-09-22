Tigers announce new NRLW coach

Following the departure of former head coach Brett Kimmorley earlier in the month, the Wests Tigers women's squad has secured a new leader for the next two seasons.\r\n\r\nCraig Sandercock has been brought in to pull the back-to-back wooden spooner out of the NRLW slums, in a league that is getting better and better every year.\r\n\r\nThe former Hull KR coach joins the squad with a mountain of rugby league experience, most recently coaching the Wyong Roos, as well as stints with the Canterbury Bulldogs' women's team, the Newcastle Knights, and the Tigers.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_164313" align="alignnone" width="2048"] Wests Tigers NRLW (Image via Wests Tigers, Facebook)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nSandercock has been credited for his involvement in the recent establishment of the Bulldogs women's program, which is sure to be a major boon for the Tigers' resurgence in 2026.\r\n\r\nTigers CEO Shane Richardson was ecstatic about the appointment of Sandercock, with hopes that the club could take on a new period of investment and growth within its women's program.\r\n\r\n“There was a significant amount of interest in this role," Richardson said in a club statement.\r\n\r\n"We went through a rigorous recruitment process with a very strong field of candidates."\r\n\r\nHe commended Sandercock's credibility, declaring his confidence in the new coach's ability to turn the club around.\r\n"Craig's had a lot of experience coaching at the highest level, he's worked alongside some of the best coaches in our game, and has a proven track record at implementing systems and structures," Richardson said.\r\n\r\n“He'll be a fantastic addition to our club and will fit in well with the existing staff, and I'm looking forward to seeing the impact he can have on our NRLW program."\r\nHe will coach the Tigers for at least the next two seasons.