The Tigers have assigned Matthew Betsey as their interim head of football, however the club is yet to confirm when a full-time replacement will be announced.

Betsey joined the club in 2021 and is currently the general manager of the women's and pathways sides.

While renowned coach Tim Sheens was announced to be the head of football in 2021, his career was cut short after he stepped down as coach this year.

Sheens' departure fast tracked Tigers legend Benji Marshall to take over as head coach in 2024.

Embed from Getty Images

A number of names have been floated as possible candidates for the job, including former Tiger Mark O'Neill and former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika.

Moreover, an announcement won't be made until the club finishes their review of the devastating season that was.

“As has been stated publicly, a final appointment in this position is on hold until the Holman Barnes Group Review has been completed. At present, there is no fixed timeline as to when this will conclude,” the club wrote in a statement.

“Matthew Betsey will step into the role immediately to provide leadership for the football department ahead of the 2024 season and brings with him a wealth of sports administration experience.

Embed from Getty Images

“Betsey joined Wests Tigers as head of pathways in 2021 following more than a decade in coaching and development at Cricket Australia.

“His role expanded last year to include Wests Tigers Women's program, where he was instrumental in the club's NRLW licence approval and subsequent inaugural season in the Telstra Women's Premiership.”

While Cheika's experience in the rugby league sphere is only limited, his time in the 15-aside game is invaluable.