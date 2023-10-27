Taking over from Justin Holbrook, incoming Gold Coast Titans coach Des Hasler has revealed Kieran Foran will play in the number six jersey, creating a three-way battle to take place for the fullback role.

In a selection nightmare, Hasler will only be able to play one of AJ Brimson, Jayden Campbell or Keano Kini at the back of the park, while the other two will likely move down to reserve grade and fight for a return to first grade.

While Hasler may not have coached a game at the club yet, the premiership-winning coach has dismissed suggestions that he would axe Tanah Boyd, move Foran to halfback and play either Brimson or Campbell at five-eighth.

“He is a six,” Hasler said of Foran via News Corp.

“I thought ‘Foz' played really well last season. He had a great year.

“He adds that voice of experience and he is a good mentor for the players to have around.

“You can never under-rate what experience brings. It's hard to put it in words, but Foz was amazing.

“In those hard moments in the game, you need those players like Foz that have influence.”

Yet to make a decision on who will wear the club's number one jersey, Hasler has welcomed the battle between the three players - AJ Brimson, Jayden Campbell and Keano Kini - declaring positions are up for grabs for the upcoming season.

Brimson played in 13 out of his 14 games at fullback last season and even earned a re-selection into the Queensland side. Keano Kini appeared in six games last season and was incredible in the QLD Cup final for the Burleigh Bears. At the same time, Campbell has played in a plethora of positions for the club.

However, there have been constant fears that Campbell (contracted until 2026) could exit the club if he isn't rewarded with regular starting time.

“There's an instinctiveness about Jayden, it's the same with AJ,” Hasler added.

“I always coach a player to play a number of positions. Tom Trbojevic (whom Hasler mentored at Manly) can play centre, fullback or five-eighth if you had to throw him in there.

“Is Jayden Campbell a fullback or half? The versatility is going to be really good.

“It's about getting in there, having a look, talking to the players and seeing what's the best fit. A lot can happen between now and kick off next year. There is a long way to go.

“Brimson played fullback in Origin but can play in the halves and centres as well. There is a real talent coming through, too, in Kini ... I won't make any decisions yet.”

The two favourites for the number one jersey, AJ Brimson and Jayden Campbell, as well as the likes of Tanah Boyd and David Fifita, will all be back for day one of pre-season.

Kieran Foran, Keano Kini and the other internationals away at the moment in the squad will return at a later date.