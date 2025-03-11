The NRL judiciary results are in for Round 1, with three players - two at the Raiders and one at the Rabbitohs - facing suspensions.
11 other charges were also handed out, with all of them carrying fines.
The fines ranged from $1000 through to $3000, totalling a tick over $15,000 for the round.
All 14 charges brought with them early guilty pleas, with no players contesting at the judiciary creating a quiet Tuesday night at NRL headquarters.
Here are all the judiciary results from Round 1.
2025-03-02T00:00:00Z
Allegiant Stadium
CBR
30
FT
8
NZW
Canberra Raiders
- Xavier Savage, Grade 2 dangerous contact, first offence one-match suspension.
- Joseph Tapine, Grade 2 shoulder sharge, first offence, two-match suspension.
New Zealand Warriors
No charges.
2025-03-02T04:30:00Z
Allegiant Stadium
PEN
28
FT
22
CRO
Penrith Panthers
No charges.
- Briton Nikora, Grade 1 dangerous contact, first offence, $1000 fine.
2025-03-06T09:00:00Z
Allianz Stadium
SYD
14
FT
50
BRI
Crowd: 23,226
Sydney Roosters
- Angus Crichton, Grade 1 dangerous contact, third offence, $3000 fine.
Brisbane Broncos
No charges.
2025-03-07T07:00:00Z
Campbelltown
WST
8
FT
10
NEW
Crowd: 13,160
Newcastle Knights
- Tyson Frizell, Grade 1 careless high tackle, first offence, $1000 fine.
Wests Tigers
No charges.
2025-03-07T09:05:00Z
CommBank Stadium
SOU
16
FT
14
DOL
The Dolphins
- Kurt Donoghoe, Grade dangerous contact, second offence, $1800 fine.
- Jack Wighton, Grade 2 careless high tackle, first offence, one-match suspension.
- Jack Wighton, Grade 1 dangerous contact, first offence, $1000 fine.
2025-03-08T06:30:00Z
Netstrata Jubilee
STI
20
FT
28
CAN
Crowd: 16,211
St George Illawarra Dragons
- Mathew Feagai, Grade 1 dangerous contact, first offence, $1000 fine.
- Emre Guler, Grade 1 dangerous contact, second offence, $1800 fine.
- Stephen Crichton, Grade 1 dangerous contact, second offence, $1800 fine.
- Jacob Preston, Grade 1 dangerous contact, first offence, $1000.
2025-03-08T08:35:00Z
4 Pines Park
MAN
42
FT
12
NQL
Crowd: 17,335
Manly Sea Eagles
No charges.
- Karl Lawton, Grade 1 dangerous contact, first offence, $1000 fine.
2025-03-09T05:05:00Z
AAMI Park
MEL
56
FT
18
PAR
Crowd: 23,369
Melbourne Storm
- Lazarus Vaalepu, Grade 1 dangerous contact, $1000 fine.
Parramatta Eels
No charges.