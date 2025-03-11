The NRL judiciary results are in for Round 1, with three players - two at the Raiders and one at the Rabbitohs - facing suspensions.

11 other charges were also handed out, with all of them carrying fines.

The fines ranged from $1000 through to $3000, totalling a tick over $15,000 for the round.

All 14 charges brought with them early guilty pleas, with no players contesting at the judiciary creating a quiet Tuesday night at NRL headquarters.

Here are all the judiciary results from Round 1.

 2025-03-02T00:00:00Z 
 
 
 
Allegiant Stadium
CBR   
30
FT
8
   NZW
Canberra Raiders

  • Xavier Savage, Grade 2 dangerous contact, first offence one-match suspension.
  • Joseph Tapine, Grade 2 shoulder sharge, first offence, two-match suspension.

New Zealand Warriors
No charges.

 2025-03-02T04:30:00Z 
 
 
 
Allegiant Stadium
PEN   
28
FT
22
   CRO
Penrith Panthers
No charges.

Cronulla Sharks

  • Briton Nikora, Grade 1 dangerous contact, first offence, $1000 fine.

 2025-03-06T09:00:00Z 
 
 
 
Allianz Stadium
SYD   
14
FT
50
   BRI
   Crowd: 23,226
Sydney Roosters

  • Angus Crichton, Grade 1 dangerous contact, third offence, $3000 fine.

Brisbane Broncos
No charges.

 2025-03-07T07:00:00Z 
 
 
 
Campbelltown
WST   
8
FT
10
   NEW
   Crowd: 13,160
Newcastle Knights

  • Tyson Frizell, Grade 1 careless high tackle, first offence, $1000 fine.

Wests Tigers
No charges.

 2025-03-07T09:05:00Z 
 
 
 
CommBank Stadium
SOU   
16
FT
14
   DOL
The Dolphins

  • Kurt Donoghoe, Grade dangerous contact, second offence, $1800 fine.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

  • Jack Wighton, Grade 2 careless high tackle, first offence, one-match suspension.
  • Jack Wighton, Grade 1 dangerous contact, first offence, $1000 fine.

 2025-03-08T06:30:00Z 
 
 
 
Netstrata Jubilee
STI   
20
FT
28
   CAN
   Crowd: 16,211
St George Illawarra Dragons

  • Mathew Feagai, Grade 1 dangerous contact, first offence, $1000 fine.
  • Emre Guler, Grade 1 dangerous contact, second offence, $1800 fine.

Canterbury Bulldogs

 2025-03-08T08:35:00Z 
 
 
 
4 Pines Park
MAN   
42
FT
12
   NQL
   Crowd: 17,335
Manly Sea Eagles
No charges.

North Queensland Cowboys

  • Karl Lawton, Grade 1 dangerous contact, first offence, $1000 fine.

 2025-03-09T05:05:00Z 
 
 
 
AAMI Park
MEL   
56
FT
18
   PAR
   Crowd: 23,369
Melbourne Storm

Parramatta Eels
No charges.