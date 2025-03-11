The NRL judiciary results are in for Round 1, with three players - two at the Raiders and one at the Rabbitohs - facing suspensions.

11 other charges were also handed out, with all of them carrying fines.

The fines ranged from $1000 through to $3000, totalling a tick over $15,000 for the round.

All 14 charges brought with them early guilty pleas, with no players contesting at the judiciary creating a quiet Tuesday night at NRL headquarters.

Here are all the judiciary results from Round 1.

Xavier Savage, Grade 2 dangerous contact, first offence one-match suspension.

Joseph Tapine, Grade 2 shoulder sharge, first offence, two-match suspension.

New Zealand Warriors

No charges.

No charges.

Cronulla Sharks

Briton Nikora, Grade 1 dangerous contact, first offence, $1000 fine.

Angus Crichton, Grade 1 dangerous contact, third offence, $3000 fine.

Brisbane Broncos

No charges.

Tyson Frizell, Grade 1 careless high tackle, first offence, $1000 fine.

Wests Tigers

No charges.

Kurt Donoghoe, Grade dangerous contact, second offence, $1800 fine.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Jack Wighton, Grade 2 careless high tackle, first offence, one-match suspension.

Jack Wighton, Grade 1 dangerous contact, first offence, $1000 fine.

Mathew Feagai, Grade 1 dangerous contact, first offence, $1000 fine.

Emre Guler, Grade 1 dangerous contact, second offence, $1800 fine.

Canterbury Bulldogs

Stephen Crichton, Grade 1 dangerous contact, second offence, $1800 fine.

Jacob Preston, Grade 1 dangerous contact, first offence, $1000.

No charges.

North Queensland Cowboys

Karl Lawton, Grade 1 dangerous contact, first offence, $1000 fine.

Lazarus Vaalepu, Grade 1 dangerous contact, $1000 fine.

Parramatta Eels

No charges.