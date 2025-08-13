The NRL's match review committee and judiciary have confirmed their verdicts from Round 23, with 13 charges against 10 players confirmed, and another player managing to be found not guilty at the panel.
Of the 13 confirmed charges, eight came from the same game as carnage exploded between the Dolphins and Sydney Roosters on Saturday evening.
Three of the charges across the weekend have resulted in suspensions, with the regular season over for Briton Nikora and Coen Hess.
Here are all the charges from Round 23.
Melbourne Storm
No charges.
Brisbane Broncos
No charges.
Newcastle Knights
No charges.
Penrith Panthers
No charges.
Canberra Raiders
- Corey Horsburgh, Grade 1 shoulder charge, 2nd offence, $3000.
Manly Sea Eagles
No charges.
St George Illawarra Dragons
No charges.
Cronulla Sharks
- Briton Nikora, Grade 2 careless high tackle, 3rd and subsequent offence, 3 matches.
The Dolphins
- Kurt Donoghoe, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 2nd offence, $1800.
- Kurt Donoghoe, Grade 1 shoulder charge, 2nd offence, $3000.
- Aublix Tawha, Grade 1 contrary conduct, 1st offence, $1000.
- Francis Molo, Grade 1 contrary conduct, 1st offence, $1000.
- Francis Molo, Grade 2 careless high tackle, 1st offence, 1 match.
Sydney Roosters
- Spencer Leniu, Grade 1 contrary conduct, 2nd offence, $1800.
- Naufahu Whyte, Grade 1 contrary conduct, 1st offence, $1000.
Canterbury Bulldogs
- Samuel Hughes, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 1st offence, $1500 (guilty at panel).
- Harry Hayes, Grade 1 careless high tackle, not guilty.
New Zealand Warriors
No charges.
Gold Coast Titans
- Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 1st offence, $1000.
South Sydney Rabbitohs
No charges.
Parramatta Eels
No charges.
North Queensland Cowboys
- Coen Hess, Grade 2 dangerous contact, 3rd and subsequent offence, 3 matches.