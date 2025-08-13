The NRL's match review committee and judiciary have confirmed their verdicts from Round 23, with 13 charges against 10 players confirmed, and another player managing to be found not guilty at the panel.

Of the 13 confirmed charges, eight came from the same game as carnage exploded between the Dolphins and Sydney Roosters on Saturday evening.

Three of the charges across the weekend have resulted in suspensions, with the regular season over for Briton Nikora and Coen Hess.

Here are all the charges from Round 23.

 2025-08-07T09:50:00Z 
 
 
 
AAMI Park
MEL   
22
FT
2
   BRI
   Crowd: 21,324
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Melbourne Storm

No charges.

Brisbane Broncos

No charges.

 2025-08-07T09:50:00Z 
 
 
 
AAMI Park
MEL   
22
FT
2
   BRI
   Crowd: 21,324
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Newcastle Knights

No charges.

Penrith Panthers

No charges.

 2025-08-07T09:50:00Z 
 
 
 
AAMI Park
MEL   
22
FT
2
   BRI
   Crowd: 21,324
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Canberra Raiders

Manly Sea Eagles

No charges.

 2025-08-07T09:50:00Z 
 
 
 
AAMI Park
MEL   
22
FT
2
   BRI
   Crowd: 21,324
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

St George Illawarra Dragons

No charges.

Cronulla Sharks

  • Briton Nikora, Grade 2 careless high tackle, 3rd and subsequent offence, 3 matches.
 2025-08-07T09:50:00Z 
 
 
 
AAMI Park
MEL   
22
FT
2
   BRI
   Crowd: 21,324
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

The Dolphins

  • Kurt Donoghoe, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 2nd offence, $1800.
  • Kurt Donoghoe, Grade 1 shoulder charge, 2nd offence, $3000.
  • Aublix Tawha, Grade 1 contrary conduct, 1st offence, $1000.
  • Francis Molo, Grade 1 contrary conduct, 1st offence, $1000.
  • Francis Molo, Grade 2 careless high tackle, 1st offence, 1 match.

Sydney Roosters

 2025-08-07T09:50:00Z 
 
 
 
AAMI Park
MEL   
22
FT
2
   BRI
   Crowd: 21,324
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Canterbury Bulldogs

  • Samuel Hughes, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 1st offence, $1500 (guilty at panel).
  • Harry Hayes, Grade 1 careless high tackle, not guilty.

New Zealand Warriors

No charges.

 2025-08-07T09:50:00Z 
 
 
 
AAMI Park
MEL   
22
FT
2
   BRI
   Crowd: 21,324
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Gold Coast Titans

South Sydney Rabbitohs

No charges.

 2025-08-07T09:50:00Z 
 
 
 
AAMI Park
MEL   
22
FT
2
   BRI
   Crowd: 21,324
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Parramatta Eels

No charges.

North Queensland Cowboys

  • Coen Hess, Grade 2 dangerous contact, 3rd and subsequent offence, 3 matches.

JOIN THE DISCUSSION