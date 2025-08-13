The NRL's match review committee and judiciary have confirmed their verdicts from Round 23, with 13 charges against 10 players confirmed, and another player managing to be found not guilty at the panel.

Of the 13 confirmed charges, eight came from the same game as carnage exploded between the Dolphins and Sydney Roosters on Saturday evening.

Three of the charges across the weekend have resulted in suspensions, with the regular season over for Briton Nikora and Coen Hess.

Here are all the charges from Round 23.

Melbourne Storm

No charges.

Brisbane Broncos

No charges.

Newcastle Knights

No charges.

Penrith Panthers

No charges.

Canberra Raiders

Corey Horsburgh, Grade 1 shoulder charge, 2nd offence, $3000.

Manly Sea Eagles

No charges.

St George Illawarra Dragons

No charges.

Cronulla Sharks

Briton Nikora, Grade 2 careless high tackle, 3rd and subsequent offence, 3 matches.

The Dolphins

Kurt Donoghoe, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 2nd offence, $1800.

Kurt Donoghoe, Grade 1 shoulder charge, 2nd offence, $3000.

Aublix Tawha, Grade 1 contrary conduct, 1st offence, $1000.

Francis Molo, Grade 1 contrary conduct, 1st offence, $1000.

Francis Molo, Grade 2 careless high tackle, 1st offence, 1 match.

Sydney Roosters

Spencer Leniu, Grade 1 contrary conduct, 2nd offence, $1800.

Spencer Leniu, Grade 1 contrary conduct, 2nd offence, $1800.

Naufahu Whyte, Grade 1 contrary conduct, 1st offence, $1000.

Canterbury Bulldogs

Samuel Hughes, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 1st offence, $1500 (guilty at panel).

Harry Hayes, Grade 1 careless high tackle, not guilty.

New Zealand Warriors

No charges.

Gold Coast Titans

Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 1st offence, $1000.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

No charges.

Parramatta Eels

No charges.

North Queensland Cowboys