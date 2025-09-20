The Cronulla Sharks are through to the preliminary final after upsetting the Canberra Raiders in the nation's capital.
From three Sharks being close to perfection, to a numbers of Raiders struggling, here is how we rated every player from the semi-final.
Canberra Raiders
Kaeo Weekes - 5
Savelio Tamale - 7
Matthew Timoko - 5
Sebastian Kris - 6
Jed Stuart - 6
Simi Sasagi - 5
Jamal Fogarty - 6
Josh Papalii - 7
Tom Starling - 8
Joseph Tapine - 7
Hudson Young - 7.5
Zac Hosking - 6
Corey Horsburgh - 7.5
Owen Pattie - 5
Morgan Smithies - 5.5
Ata Mariota - 5
Matty Nicholson - 5
Cronulla Sharks
William Kennedy - 7
Sione Katoa - 8.5
Jesse Ramien - 7.5
KL Iro - 9
Ronaldo Mulitalo - 8.5
Braydon Trindall - 9
Nicho Hynes - 8
Addin Fonua-Blake - 8.5
Blayke Brailey - 9.5
Toby Rudolf - 6
Billy Burns - 8
Teig Wilton - 8
Jesse Colquhoun - 6
Briton Nikora - 7
Siosifa Talakai - 7
Braden Hamlin-Uele - 6
Thomas Hazelton - N/A