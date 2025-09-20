The Cronulla Sharks are through to the preliminary final after upsetting the Canberra Raiders in the nation's capital.

From three Sharks being close to perfection, to a numbers of Raiders struggling, here is how we rated every player from the semi-final.

Canberra Raiders

Kaeo Weekes - 5

Savelio Tamale - 7

Matthew Timoko - 5

Sebastian Kris - 6

Jed Stuart - 6

Simi Sasagi - 5

Jamal Fogarty - 6

Josh Papalii - 7

Tom Starling - 8

Joseph Tapine - 7

Hudson Young - 7.5

Zac Hosking - 6

Corey Horsburgh - 7.5

Owen Pattie - 5

Morgan Smithies - 5.5

Ata Mariota - 5

Matty Nicholson - 5

Cronulla Sharks

William Kennedy - 7

Sione Katoa - 8.5

Jesse Ramien - 7.5

KL Iro - 9

Ronaldo Mulitalo - 8.5

Braydon Trindall - 9

Nicho Hynes - 8

Addin Fonua-Blake - 8.5

Blayke Brailey - 9.5

Toby Rudolf - 6

Billy Burns - 8

Teig Wilton - 8

Jesse Colquhoun - 6

Briton Nikora - 7

Siosifa Talakai - 7

Braden Hamlin-Uele - 6

Thomas Hazelton - N/A