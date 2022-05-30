Paul Vaughan, Aaron Schoupp and Moses Mbye have all escaped with fines after being charged by the NRL's match review committee for separate offences during the St George Illawarra Dragons' victory over the Canterbury Bulldogs at Belmore on Sunday afternoon.

In front of 17,000 fans on a picture-perfect Sunday afternoon, it was a victory which has placed the Dragons equal on points with the eighth-placed South Sydney Rabbitohs, and with a positive outlook heading into the second half of the season.

The Bulldogs, on the other hand, continue to occupy a spot at the bottom of the table for the second year in a row after a frustrating afternoon.

Insult could well have been added to injury for the men in blue and white, with two of their best in Schoupp and Vaughan both being hit with charges.

Schoupp, who scored a try and made 98 metres for the home side, was pinged with a 21st minute Grade 1 contrary conduct offence against Zac Lomax.

It will be recorded as his second offence of the season, meaning he will receive an $1800 fine with an early guilty plea, but risks long suspensions for any further offences during the season.

Vaughan, on the other hand, who made 28 tackles, 107 metres and two offloads, was also hit with a Grade 1 contrary conduct offence against Jack de Belin.

Being his first offence of the year, he is in line for a reduced fine of $1000 with an early guilty plea.

Mbye faced the tensest wait of the trio, but has escaped with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge for a tackle on Max King early in the second half.

A Grade 2 charge would have seen Mbye suspended for a week with an early guilty plea.

All three players will now be able to play next weekend during their respective clubs next games, with the Bulldogs to take on an Origin-depleted Penrith Panthers, while the Dragons will take on the North Queensland Cowboys just 48 hours after Origin 1 in Townsville, with a chance Mbye could be named in the halves if Ben Hunt is unable to back up.