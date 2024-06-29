Three players have been charged by the Match Review Committee (MRC) from Friday night's match between the Canterbury Bulldogs and Cronulla Sharks.

Bulldogs second-rower Viliame Kikau was the first player to be charged for an incident involving opposing hooker Blayke Brailey in the 21st minute of the match and will face a $1000 fine after being charged with a Careless High Tackle.

Teammate Toby Sexton would join him in the bad books of the MRC and will be fined $1000 he enters an early guilty plea after being charged with a Crusher Tackle.

Sexton wasn't the only person to be charged with a Crusher Tackle, with Sharks forward Oregon Kaufusi also facing the same punishment - the fine will be increased to $1500 if he decides to challenge the charge and is found guilty.