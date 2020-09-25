Three NRL clubs are in the hunt for axed Dragon Tristan Sailor.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Melbourne Storm, Canterbury Bulldogs and Wests Tigers have all expressed interest in the son of a gun.

It comes after reports earlier this week that the 22-year old would not be offered a new deal by the Dragons for next season.

LATEST: Tristan Sailor told officially today that he is not part of the Dragons plans for next year. He will be a good pick up for another club. Excellent young bloke. @NRLonNine @9NewsSyd — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) September 23, 2020

Tristan’s father Wendell Sailor played 33 games for the Dragons in 2008 and 2009 and expressed his disappointment in the club letting his son go.

“He was told by the club that if he had a big off-season, he would be in the mix this year but he never got any game time,” Wendell told Nine’s Wide World of Sports.

“He got two games off the bench and was expected to pull off the miracle play with limited game time.”

Tristan has played five games for the Rev V after making his debut in 2019, including three first-grade appearances this season.

Playing at either five-eighth or fullback, the two-time Queensland under 20s representative has shown potential to have a bright future in the league.

Sailor was linked to the Wests Tigers earlier this year.