The South Sydney Rabbitohs are set to face fierce competition to keep one of the game's brightest young stars.

Three clubs are set to enter a bidding war for electric five-eighth Nicholas Quinn, with the young star attracting a stack of interest as teams begin to seek long-term halves prospects.

After captaining the Rabbitohs' Jersey Flegg squad and making his NSW Cup debut in 2025, Quinn looks to be the real deal and a true NRL running five-eighth.

Zero Tackle understands that Quinn has been tabled three separate offers.

The Rabbitohs are keen to retain him, despite a logjam in the halves with Cody Walker, Jamie Humphries, Jayden Sullivan, Ashton Ward, and Jonah Glover all in the running for a playmaking spot.

His former club, the St George Illawarra Dragons, is also keen on his services, hoping to bring him back to where it all started.

The Dragons' long-term halves are far from decided, and could feature Quinn should he decide to re-join the club.

His final offer comes from the Brisbane Tigers, a club that recently signed on with the Perth Bears as their feeder squad.

Should he join the Tigers' ranks, a path into the Bears' first-grade squad in 2027 is a real possibility, a prospect that is said to be an exciting one for Quinn.

The gun five-eighth has shown massive potential coming through the ranks, growing from 179cm to a whopping 187cm in his first year of Flegg.

All three teams have recognised his versatility and talent, despite his rapidly changing stature, and believe they can develop his game to an NRL level in the coming years.

He is expected to make his decision sooner rather than later.