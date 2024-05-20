A three-club race has emerged to sign Angus Crichton for next season, following a resurgence of form that could see him recalled into the NSW Blues line-up.

Yet, to make a call on his future after the expiration of his current deal at the end of the season, Crichton is one of the biggest free agents heading into the 2025 season and remains without a contract.

Initially linked with a potential cross-code move to rugby union, his future has been up in the air for several months and has been filled with uncertainty.

While he could have been squeezed out of the club if David Fifita hadn't enacted the player option in his contract with the Titans, the club has plenty of space left in their salary cap to offer him a competitive deal to remain in Bondi.

As the Sydney Roosters look to keep him at the club for next season, he is also being chased by the Penrith Panthers and South Sydney Rabbitohs, per News Corp.

It is understood that the Roosters have already contacted his manager, David Rawlings, about his future, but it is unknown what Crichton's preference is at this stage.

Earlier in the week, NSW Blues icon Andrew Johns stated that the Roosters would be a fool not to re-sign Angus Crichton beyond the conclusion of this season.

This came after David Fifita backflipped on his decision to join the Roosters, taking up a player option in his contract to remain with the Gold Coast Titans until the end of the 2026 NRL season.

"You would sign Angus yesterday if this fell through with Fifita," Johns told Wide World of Sports' Freddy and the Eighth.

"(Crichton) is the form player of the competition nearly, he would be up there in the top three.

"It's good to see Angus killing it. We know he had a couple of troubles last year.

"You wouldn't meet a nicer young bloke, humble fella."

Crichton's teammates at the Roosters also made it clear that they want the second-rower to remain in the Tricolours and urged him to stay at Bondi despite interest from rival clubs.

“I love Angus, he's kind of the benchmark back-rower this season, especially this last month,” teammate Victor Radley said at a press-conference ahead of their Magic Round clash against the Cronulla Sharks.

"You obviously want to keep him. That's up to the club and Angus to deal with. For the meantime, I just want to see him be his best, which he's been doing.

“I just want to play footy with him. He's an absolute weapon. I don't think we should start talking about (him leaving). Let him deal with his future and that's it.”

Teammate Terrell May also urged him to stay and credited him with helping him settle into the club when he arrived at the start of the 2022 season.

"I have a lot of love for Angus," May added.

"He had a lot of love for me when I first came here. He's one of the day one boys that I look up to.

"I love Angus and I wish he stays but no one wants to be second to anyone, so I hope he does what's best for him."

"It's very good for players like that to help establish the young'uns coming through and make you feel welcome.

"I didn't really know anyone here when I first came and he made me feel welcome.

"All the other boys did too but I felt like Gussy went out of his way to get to know me. That's why I've got a lot of love for him and I hope he stays."