Following reports that Adam O'Brien's tenure as coach of the Newcastle Knights is set to come to an end, three candidates have emerged as possible replacements, with a clear frontrunner leading the race.

Less than a week after Des Hasler was sacked as coach of the Gold Coast Titans, O'Brien, who has coached the Knights since 2020, is set to become the latest coach to be sacked - and could be confirmed as early as Thursday.

Although he is technically contracted for another 24 months, a settlement deal is the likely outcome, which would see him depart the Hunter region

With O'Brien on the outs and the Knights cancelling their media commitments on Wednesday, Newcastle assistant Blake Green, Hull Kingston Rovers coach Willie Peters, and Sydney Roosters Justin Holbrook have all found themselves linked to the coaching gig.

However, multiple media outlets, including Zero Tackle, understand that Green is the clear frontrunner at the moment, having been previously linked to the head coaching roles at Castleford Tigers and Parramatta Eels.

Known as a journeyman during his playing days, Green had stints with the Eels, Sharks, Bulldogs, Storm, Sea Eagles, Warriors and Knights throughout his 181-NRL game career from 2007 to 2021.

After a successful playing career, he transitioned into a coaching role with the Knights, where he currently remains as their attacking assistant coach.

On the other hand, Peters has brought a ton of success to Hull KR in the Super League as of late, while Holbrook has been working with the Roosters under Trent Robinson after being axed as the head coach of the Gold Coast Titans.

“I want to be a head coach again, definitely, I don't have any doubts about that,” Holbrook told The Courier-Mail in 2024.

“I'm enjoying my time back at the Roosters, but I learnt a lot from my time at the Titans and that will hold me in good stead for any opportunity that comes up.”