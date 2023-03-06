The 2023 NRL MVP count is underway with the first round run and won, and it's David Fifita, Daly Cherry-Evans and Reuben Cotter who have come out on top.

The trio all registered perfect games according to our panel of judges, while four players were able to miss out on a perfect round by just a single vote in an intriguing weekend of action.

Every Monday on Zero Tackle, our panel of judges - Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements, reporters Jack Blyth and Dan Nichols, and myself - will vote on every game from the weekend just gone on a 5-4-3-2-1 system.

The idea with more votes than the standard 3-2-1 is that the top players should be able to push away from their opposition in a more convincing manner, taking out the chance of one player having a blinder of a game and moving all the way up the table.

Here are all the votes from Round 1.

Parramatta Eels vs Melbourne Storm

The opening game of the season, played at CommBank Stadium, was an absolute thriller which ultimately found its way into golden point. The Storm would win through a Harry Grant try, and he features prominently in the votes, either being voted as number one or two on field by all four judges. Breakout Parramatta recuit J'maine Hopgood also had a sensational game.

New Zealand Warriors vs Newcastle Knights

The Warriors took their opening game of the season south from Auckland to Wellington, and it worked a treat, with Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad the star. The recruit, who struggled to get onto the field last year for the Raiders, was joined by Tohu Harris and Wayde Egan as the top-performing Warriors.

Penrith Panthers vs Brisbane Broncos

The Panthers were surprised in the opening round of the season by the Brisbane Broncos, with the men from Red Hill able to break through with a rare win at the foot of the mountains. Payne Haas and Patrick Carrigan, as they will have to do all year, led the way in the middle, while Herbie Farnworth was also sensational.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Canterbury Bulldogs

The Sea Eagles will be out for a fast start in 2023 to put the horrors of 2022 behind them, and it worked from the get-go, with Tom Trbojevic and Daly Cherry-Evans both putting in excellent performances. In an effort that was shared around, Taniela Paseka and Reuben Garrick were among the other top performers.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Canberra Raiders

The Cowboys held on by the skin of their teeth for a Round 1 win over the Canberra Raiders in Townsville. The one-point victory saw Reuben Cotter stand out with more than 200 metres, while Scott Drinkwater and Reece Robson were also phenomenal.

Cronulla Sharks vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

The Rabbitohs were able to pick up two points to start their season in the Shire, not letting the Sharks take revenge for last year's semi-final. Campbell Graham and Lachlan Ilias were outstanding, while Cameron Murray, Thomas Burgess, Latrell Mitchell and Keaon Koloamatangi all featured heavily in the win.

The Dolphins vs Sydney Roosters

The Dolphins were sensational in their first ever game, putting a surprise win over the Roosters in what could only be described as a typical Wayne Bennett ambush. Jeremy Marshall-King led the way to silence his doubters, while Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow was also outstanding. The aggression of Felise Kaufusi in the forwards set the tone as well.

Wests Tigers vs Gold Coast Titans

The difference between the Titans with David Fifita at his best and Fifita at his worst is incredible, and was on full display against the Tigers. The wrecking ball second rower was superb from whistle to siren, running for moe than 200 metres, and was backed up by AJ Brimson and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui. Adam Doueihi was the undoubted bright spot for the Tigers.

Top 10

Click here to view the full leaderboard