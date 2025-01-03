Newcastle Knights enforcer Leo Thompson has signed with the Canterbury Bulldogs for the 2026 season and beyond.

The club confirmed on Friday that it will be a four-year deal, with Thompson to play for the Bulldogs from 2026 until at least the end of 2029.

The prop confirmed prior to November 1 that he would be hitting the open market to test his worth ahead of his current deal expiring at the end of 2025.

He then informed the Knights in what was a hammer blow to the club before Christmas that he would be leaving the Hunter.

The New Zealand international prop, who has become one of Adam O'Brien's most important players in recent times, has had a two-month bidding race break out, but the Canterbury Bulldogs have won the race.

That comes after the Canberra Raiders were the other club left in the mix, however, Thompson informed the club in the nation's capital that he will not be joining them for 2026.

It's another cruel blow for the Raiders, who have struggled to sign elite talent over the years.

The Bulldogs released a short statement confirming his signature on Friday.

"The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs have secured one of the game's premier front-rowers, with New Zealand powerhouse Leo Thompson committing to a four-year deal from 2026," the club wrote.

"The 24-year-old has built a reputation as one of rugby league's most dynamic and consistent forwards, known for his explosive carries and defensive prowess.

"Out of respect for Leo, the Newcastle Knights and their fans, the Club will not be making any further comment until next off-season.

"We look forward to welcoming Leo and his family to the Bulldogs in 2026."

The signing is a major coup for Phil Gould, Cameron Ciraldo and the fast-rising Bulldogs, who have flipped over their entire roster in recent seasons and made their return to the finals for the first time in eight years during 2024.

Gould has made it clear however that signing more forwards is the next order of business at Belmore, and there was no better middle forward on the open market for 2026 than Thompson, who has impressed at the Knights.

The Bulldogs had previously made a play for Stefano Utoikamanu before he signed with the Melbourne Storm, and had also met with Corey Horsburgh before he elected to withdraw his request for a release at the Canberra Raiders.

Thompson, at 24 years of age, has 64 NRL games and five Tests for New Zealand under his belt.