As the mighty St Helens defeated the Panthers to take home the World Club Challenge trophy, they have earnt praise from many former players.

One of these former players is an ex-Australian international, two-time premiership-winner and Clive Churchill Medalist Luke Lewis.

Lewis spoke on ABC Sport about the World Club Challenge praising St Helens' victory and insisting they "could do some special things in the NRL".

"The NRL is a much stronger comp than the English Super League but here's a mob who have won four in a row, faced a lot of adversity coming in these conditions today and yet despite the fact Penrith sent it to extra time they found a way to win," Lewis said on the program.

"Everyone that talks about St Helens, you know how good there are. They've been there for such a long time, they've played so many Grand Finals."

"This team would do something special in the NRL if they were to play week in, week out, get used to the environments and how the game was played."

"They've got class all over the field but I find the mixture of the group is excellent. They've got so many young guys coming through, (a) beautiful amount of sort-of middle-aged guys and a whole heap of experience."

"It's just a real well-balanced side, but this side could do some seriously special things in the NRL."

St Helens surprised many fans on Saturday night upsetting the back-to-back NRL premiers Penrith Panthers, controlling most of the game they lead 12-0 until the 51st minute. Tied at full-time they took full advantage of their opportunities securing a field goal in the 82nd minute.

The Saints will head into the upcoming Super League season aiming for their fifth consecutive Championship title, a feat that is unheard of in the modern era of the NRL.