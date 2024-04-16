Corey Parker, a Brisbane Broncos legend, has highlighted that the Broncos are not the team to beat as they strive to outshine their pivotal performance from 2023.

The Broncos currently hold the 10th position on the ladder with a three-to-three record, securing victories against the Rabbitohs, Cowboys, and Dolphins.

However, they have faced defeats against the previous premiership contenders, such as the Roosters, Panthers, and Storm.

Given their rocky start to the season, Parker emphasises that the Broncos must make significant improvements if they intend to climb the ladder throughout the season.

“What I'm seeing at the moment… they're not the team to beat at the moment,” Parker said on SENQ Mornings.

“The Brisbane Broncos are not where they need to be, they're not where they want to be.. they were 13th in terms of conceding points so theres four other sides that are worse than them”.

However, Parker acknowledged that despite their rocky start to the season and injuries to key players, the Broncos have the potential to climb the ladder as these players return, and the side will naturally strengthen.

“They've got an opportunity with players coming back to make a move but… right now they're not in that conversation just based on the evidence," Parker said.

"They've played some good teams and they've faced some adversity, absolutely I acknowledge that, and they've got some work to do."

“I don't want to bash the Broncos because every fibre of me is Broncos… I think there's some teams out there that are better.”

The Broncos are set to face the Canberra Raiders in Brisbane on Saturday night, with key players Payne Haas, skipper Adam Reynolds and Brendon Piakura still another week away from returning.